Police warn against using BackPage.com, after 11 arrested for prostitution

Jackson police said they conducted a special operation on April 27 and 28 and arrested 11 people for prostitution, drug, and weapon charges.

After receiving various tips and reports on sales gone wrong, Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones says his department set up a sting over the weekend targeting BackPage.com that put four women and seven men behind bars.

The website, "Backpage" which is an online source for the solicitation of prostitution was implemented in this operation.

The operation undisclosed locations of the Metro Jackson area.

"We've had instances where people have been robbed," said Commander Jones said. "(That) have been kidnapped as a result of transactions made on the website BackPage, so we decided to do a two-day operation targeting solicitation and prostitution on the website Backpage itself."

A reported runaway was arrested during the bust and will be facing soliciting charges with the others arrested. Officers say drug and weapon charges are being filed on the group as well.

"We're not ready at this point to release names and mugshots of these individuals," added Commander Jones said. "We're still conducting an ongoing investigation and we look forward to getting more information, as well."

More arrests are expected. For now, investigators warn shoppers and those wanting to sell online locally to stay away from BackPage.com.

The Jackson police department says they will continue to address complaints stemming from the solicitation of prostitution and usage of the "Backpage" website through the metro Jackson area. The police department says they strongly advise individuals do not use this website due to the crimes associated with.

There have been recent robbery and kidnapping investigation associated with that site. The users and/or responders have found themselves victims of these violent crimes.

