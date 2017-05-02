Department of Mental Health cuts could have domino effect on communities

Mississippi's Department of Mental Health is taking a big blow with the budget cuts. They'll work towards reducing staff by 650 people in the next year.

It will include retirements, not filling vacant positions and moves to community providers.

As for the impact on services, DMH says people could be put on wait lists for services or have restricted access.

The responsibility doesn't go away, though. The ball keeps rolling, often times to law enforcement.



"I'm not really crazy about the word waiting list," said Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason. "I'm not. Because these people need help. That's it. Bottom line, they need help. And the majority I would think are not criminals, they just need some help."



They're simply not equipped or trained to do that at a jail.



"The only thing they received from me was a bed and food and a shower," added Mason. "We didn't address the problem."



It's a problem Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke says has seemingly grown in his years in law enforcement.



"We have trouble getting them in the state hospital because the limitation on beds they have there," noted Duke.



Duke said families who call them say problems are worsened by a lack of treatment.



"They absolutely need to be treated medically but because were usually there for a disturbance, we can't leave them there," described Duke. "So, unfortunately, a lot of times that leaves us with having to take them to the county jail "



The mental health department has said it hopes to shift some services to community-based centers.

