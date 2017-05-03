Corrections Corruption defendant pleads guilty

A physician accused of bribing Mississippi's former corrections commissioner plead guilty Wednesday in federal court.

Dr. Carl Reddix, whose company won inmate health care contracts with the Mississippi prison system, pleaded not guilty last year.

Wednesday, he plead guilty to six counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.

Reddix Plea Agreement:

The indictment says Reddix bribed then-Commissioner Christopher Epps to secure prison medical contracts, starting at $6,000 a month and then rising when the state gave Reddix's company more business.

Reddix is facing 10 years in jail plus a $250,000 fine plus three years of supervised probation.

Sentencing is set for August 1 at 1:00 p.m.

Reddix is free on $10,000 bail.

