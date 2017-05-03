8-year incumbent Mayor Brad Rogers loses re-election bid in Pearl

After serving as the Pearl City Mayor for eight years and as the City's Alderman-at-Large for twelve, Brad Rogers will be forced out of his current seat after losing the Republican nomination by nearly 1,500 votes. A strong call for a change in leadership, residents say, comes after seeing the city struggle financially.

"Pearl needs a change," said resident, Todd McCart. "It just hasn't been good for Pearl."

"Budgeting," said another resident, Wanda Palombo. "You know, the (way) city funds (are) being spent."

While Windam celebrated getting over the first of many hurdles in this election, he says he will continue to focus on his campaign on giving the community a voice again.

"For a time now, they've had a detached voice from city hall and we are going to restore that voice," said Windam. "Especially in daily operations and getting things done for our people. That is our message. It's a grassroots campaign."

In the June 6 General Election, Windam will face off against Democrat, Willie Robinson, and Independent Candidate, Mike Prestage.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.