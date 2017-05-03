School meals' strict nutritional regulations being scaled back

The strict school meal requirements set by the White House in 2012 are being scaled back. Standards for three areas will be relaxed: whole grains, salt and milk.

Clinton Public Schools phased in the healthy choices, but not without first letting picky taste buds be the food critics.

"We tested them over the summer," explained Regina Ducksworth, Clinton Child Nutrition Director. "We brought in parents and students. We ask for volunteers and we tried them. They sampled them and told them if they liked it and if they didn't."

The students are still reaching for the fat free, reduced sodium and whole grain options. The Department of Agriculture's proclamation will delay the next phase of reducing sodium. That's something they were glad to see rolled back.

"We were concerned that reducing sodium even more or the salt content of our foods even more would have an impact on us and whether the student would eat it or not," explained Ducksworth. "It would be bland and in the south we are used to eating seasoned foods."

Pearl students haven't adapted as well to the changes in recent years.

"It was a good idea," said Pearl Child Nutrition Director Alyson Gillum. "It really was. But unfortunately, the students didn't except all of these restrictions very well and this caused them to choose not to eat."

Pearl is currently taking advantage of a waiver that loosens the strict whole grain requirements. The proclamation notes it will allow states to keep offering that.

"It has relaxed it back to where instead of it being 100% whole-grain over the course of a weekly average, we're only required to meet 50% of our greens have to be whole-grain rich," said Gillum.

"It's working for us so we don't feel the need to go back to the old way of doing it," added Ducksworth.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.