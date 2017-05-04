Study commission formed to look at benefits of a Mississippi Lottery

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, says while many have asked for a state-wide lottery, no one has ever looked into how much revenue the gambling outlet would produce for our state or how much it would cost to even start one up.

"Basically finding out: What are the administrative cost?" said Representative Nick Bain, a member of the newly formed commission "What would it cost to run the program? What is the typical structure? And how do you do that? How will that be implemented?"

Having a state-wide lottery is still something that Gunn and many on this commission DO NOT support. In fact, Gunn believes the study will show lottery supporters this isn't the golden egg that Mississippi has been losing out on, but commissioners say despite their personal feelings they vow to approach the fact-finding mission with unbiased eyes.

Previous Story: Mississippi could be getting into the lottery business

Previous Story: Mississippi lottery hopefuls dream of millions?

"When you look from a distance, things are not like they are when you look at them up close," said Representative Mac Huddleston. "I simply want to gather as much information as I can and that information, in turn, will be shared with other people."

The commission of nine, including the Mayor of Vicksburg, plans to gather data from all states that currently have a lottery. Mississippi is only one of six that doesn't have a system in place.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

