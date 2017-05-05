MS Bar Exam results are back and you probably didn't pass - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MS Bar Exam results are back and you probably didn't pass

Posted by Morgan Wagner
JACKSON (Mississippi News Now & AP) -

While the success rate for passing the bar has been dropping little by little over the pass few years, those who took the bar in February dropped the State's score to a new low. This time only 36% of those aspiring lawyers passed, that's down by more than 30% from 2016.

Lawyers in practice say while the test is a hard one it is passable and that this isn't a reflection of standard being held too high.

"It happened several years ago, when the law schools needed more student," Lawyer at Morgan & Morgan, Rocky Wilkins said. "They opened their doors to students that probably didn't do that great on the LSAT, probably didn't have that great of a GPA.. (in order) to boost their bottom line and then when it comes to crunch time, and they have to take the bar exam, they're just not ready for it."

With scores coming in low around the nation, some have mentioned the bar showed be lowered, but others say they'd rather keep standards high regardless of the test's success rate.

"Its definitely a pressure cooker situation, but if you can't pass that test then you probably don't need to be a lawyer." Wilkins said.

Here's a look at the February 2017 bar results

