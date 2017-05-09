House pushes for new road and bridge repair funding

There is no Mississippi Department of Transportation budget. That will have to be addressed during next month's special session, but House members aren't satisfied with just the current funding.

The details of the special session are still unclear.

The House isn't giving up its attempt to get Senators to consider new money for roads and bridges.

"The ending of the regular session was not a political stunt," noted Speaker Philip Gunn. "There's nothing to be gained there other than, we're fighting for roads and bridges."

The House has now released a set of new funding ideas to be considered. There's a mix of ways to do that in their menu, of sorts: everything from borrowing, local option fuel tax, a freeze on new road construction and redirecting a certain amount of voluntary internet sales tax.

"All of which find resources within existing dollars or dollars pertaining to growth that don't involve bad policies or things that would be inefficient use of money," said Gunn.

But Senate leaders are questioning whether they'll be able to take action on these items at all on June 5.

Lt. Governor Reeves's communications director sent this statement;

Out of respect for Gov. Bryant's authority to set the agenda for the special session, the Lieutenant Governor sees no reason to comment on ideas that are not likely to be part of any call.Until told otherwise, he expects to pass the appropriation bills as agreed to by House and Senate conferees during the regular session.

Senate Pro Tempore Terry Burton thinks the proposal is a starting point, but thinks they should consider what may be made available at the federal level.

"I don't think that the Senate, and I don't speak for anyone but myself, is ready to sign off on any one of those proposals," said Burton. "But I do think that the conversation can be had about each and everyone of those."

