Broken mowers and tight budget to blame for overgrowing city properties

City workers say broken mowers and a tight budget are to blame for an overgrown and unkempt-looking city.

With 72 sports fields, two golf courses, parks and many other city areas under their belt, Jackson's Parks and Recreation workers say this is a growing problem that sprouted from a lack of money and it has started to drive people away from using the city's resources.

"Many of our players left here and went other place because the golf course wasn't in good shape," said Frank Robinson.

While the city has specialized divisions set up within the Parks and Recreation Department to maintain these properties, the mowers and resources given to them don't always work the way they should, leaving workers like Robinson struggling to keep up.

"We need new mowers really. They work, but they don't cut the fairway like they should," Robinson said. "We're trying to keep up two golf courses. There's just not enough help."

Interim Manager for the Park's Maintenance Division, Stanley Smith, said that broken mowers and money aren't the only issues the Parks and Recreation Department faces, he says there also aren't enough people to get all of the work done.

