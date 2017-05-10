Tourism has major impact in Mississippi

Tourism has worked its way to the fourth largest industry in Mississippi. The state hosted 23 million visitors last year.

Visit Mississippi is more than just a slogan. Tourism brought in $6.3 billion last year.

"It's growing," said Mississippi Tourism Director Craig Ray. "Still recovering overall from Katrina, but we're almost at the pre-Katrina numbers now."

Budget cuts will mean tourism officials turn more to social media ads, but a strong foundation in each of the communities' tourism offices will be help.

"Tourism advertising is a true portfolio," added Ray. "There's all different ways you need to advertise the market to instate travelers to international travelers who typically invested five other states for five other parts of the country before they come to the south."

Visit Vicksburg's Laura Beth Strickland says tourism has a big economic driver here.

"It's definitely a big driving force of what gives Vicksburg a lot of life," said Strickland.

Downtown is infused with visitors at least once a week now.

"Right now, we have three boats docking weekly and that's over 750 passengers a week," noted Strickland. "So that's different people coming in our community that see what we have from our historic properties to our casinos to a great downtown and restaurants.

Karen Leskinen from Parrish, Florida booked her trip on the river boat last summer.

"M-i-s-s-i-s-s-i-p-p-i, like that," said Leskinen. "It's a fun word to spell if you can get your tongue straightened away."

While it's often the history that attracts tourist in Mississippi, it's frequently the hospitality that makes them want a return visit.

"It's like home because the places I have lived are very hospitable as well," added Leskinen.

