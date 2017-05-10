Elementary entrepreneur starts lemonade business in Flowood

A Flowood 8-year-old shows us what can happen when life gives you lemons.

One of Mississippi's youngest entrepreneurs is squeezing her way into the business world.

Kinyah Briggs Bean is not only a 3rd grader at Flowood Elementary, she's also the founder of B Chill Lemonade.

"The license, the bank account, everything is in her name as the CEO," said Kinyah's mom Valerie.

It all started when Kinyah's dad told her she needed to have her own business by 10 and the 8-year-old says she took it seriously - first starting an ice cream business.

But after noticing Dad drank all of her lemonade one night, she knew making most out of life's lemons is something she was born to do.

"I went to go complain to him like, 'Why did you drink all of my lemonade?' and he was like 'I can go back up to Chik-Fil-A and get more it just right there," Kinyah said. "I was like 'I didn't make that from Chik-Fil-A'." I explained to him I made it myself."

Before any citrus press was bought to help make the product, Valerie says they wanted to ensure their daughter was serious about the business venture so Kinya had to hand squeeze and sell nearly 50 gallons of lemonade.

"I was moved from being a mom to a supporter because she never complained," Valerie said. "She sacrificed a lot of her time. She often went to bed extremely late or early, early morning from trying to get out all of the orders."

The entrepreneur and her 16-week-old business buys nearly one thousand lemons a week to complete all of her orders, while still being able to sell to those visiting the Jackson's Farmer's Market and restaurants like MBAR Sports Grill in Jackson.

You can learn more about B Chill Lemonade on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.