Gov. Bryant's Office in support of waiving provisions of Obamacare

Governor Phil Bryant's office has come out with a statement in favor of waiving some provisions of Obamacare, an option that would be available on a state-by-state basis if the American Health Care Act is signed into law.

"If Gov. Bryant determined waiving some provisions of Obamacare, as allowed under the MacArthur Amendment to the American Health Care Act, would decrease premium costs and expand availability of insurance, he would certainly consider doing that.," said a statement from Clay Chandler, Director of Communications for Governor Phil Bryant's Office.

But according to Mississippi's Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney, Governor Bryant wouldn't have the authority to issue those kinds of waivers.

"The governor has the authority to waiver provisions that affect Medicaid," Chaney explained. "When they affect health insurance those have to be issued through our office."

Chaney says his office is happy to work with the Governor on which Obamacare mandates he would like to see go, but he doesn't believe removing provisions like the one to require coverage for preexisting conditions would help the state. Instead, his office is working on a different type of waiver one that, he says, wouldn't take away any essential health care benefits.

"You need to be talking about the H.I.T. Tax, which is the health insurance tax that will go into effect next year," said Chaney. "We are looking at 6.5% increases mandated unless we can get waiver on those increases."

In Mississippi, we have 10 categories for required coverage and a number of them, Chaney says, his office will not budge on. That includes ensuring Mississippians have maternity coverage and mental health services.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.