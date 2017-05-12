Governor Bryant calls on President to send Disaster Relief Support

A request has been sent to President Trump from Governor Phil Bryant asking for help when it comes to cleaning up the aftermath of the April 30 storms. This is the 2nd federal-assistance request the state has asked for this year.

In his request, Governor Bryant identified nine counties needing disaster relief, but he says once the request is approved more could be added.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says, so far, clean up has been moving smoothly but the department is still struggling when it comes to removing debris entirely.

"Where we are seeing the biggest problem is debris removal in homes in Montgomery County," said MEMA External Affairs Officer Ray Coleman. "A lot of those folks in that county have debris pushed up to the streets now, which is what we want, but now we've got to get debris removed physically from those counties so we are asking the federal government to help."

In order to be eligible for help from the Feds, MEMA must spend at least $4.5 million when a "disaster event" happens.

"In Holmes County alone they had $2.2 million in damage so that one county alone got us to that halfway point," added Coleman. "The rest of those counties brought us the rest of the way."

For those hoping to go down and help out in Durant this weekend, you will be asked to check in first at the new Volunteer Headquarters:

Durant Missionary Baptist Church

16455 N. Jackson St.

Durant, MS 39063

