VIRAL: Sisters in viral breakup video make appearance in Clinton

They are six and seven-years-old and they are already viral video stars.

Dani and Dannah Lockett are adorable and hilariously precocious sisters who have Mississippi ties but now live in Atlanta. Their mom is originally from Terry. The sisters appeared at a Meet and Greet at Funtime Skateland of Clinton Saturday night.

Their posted a video of Dannah talking about her boyfriend at school who dumped her.

"My boyfriend, the one that dumped me, he wants to get back with me," said Dannah during Saturday's meet and greet. "I'll take the bracelet but I won't take you."

Their video has thousands of views and has been featured on The Today Show, The Steve Harvey Show.The girls have appeared on The Real and numerous local radio shows and newspapers in the Atlanta area according to their manager with Mills Kaplan Entertainment in Los Angeles.

The original viral video has been turned into a hit remix song and from there it was choreographed and posted as a dance challenge on Instagram.

The family is now planning to move to Los Angeles to pursue entertainment work.

"I feel like a super duper extra triple star," said Dani Lockett.

