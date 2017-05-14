Maggie Wade receives honorary doctorate from Belhaven University

One of our own received a special honor Saturday.

Maggie Wade received an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree from Belhaven University. She has served as an adjunct professor at Belhaven for almost 14 years.

Not only was she presented with her honorary degree but she also served as the commencement speaker for the graduate, adult and online students ceremony at Christ United Methodist Church.

Her message to graduates was one filled with hope and faith.

"I'm so thankful that Belhaven is the kind of place that teaches you to never give up, to endure, to stand in your faith, and to remember...if it's not fabulous, God is not finished," she said.

Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrot described Maggie Wade as a journalist who's gained the respect of this entire state, a leader whose compassion transforms homes and communities, and a Godly influencer who's allowed Christ to shine through her in all she does.

