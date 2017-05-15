People are paying more attention to data security in wake of cyber attack

Friday's ransomware hack is being called the largest cyberattack in history.

Cyber security experts are warning that we may not have seen the end of the problems with the most recent cyberattack.

If you aren't familiar with ransomware, hackers lock down your data and demand a ransom in exchange for control of the files.

You'll find plenty of folks clicking away on their computers at local coffee shops, among them is nursing student Olivia Herrington.

"Networks that aren't secure, I try not to even go to do my work there," noted Herrington. "Just because it's too much of a risk."

She didn't think too much of the latest cyberattack, at first, but then she got a message that caught her attention.

"I got an email from the school nursing saying that it was possible that they were going to have to reboot the system and that we needed to save our materials," she said. "And I was kind of concerned because I have a lot of work that I'm still trying to finish."

We checked in with a cyber security expert who says an off-site back up like a cloud service will help you most, but if you use something like a USB, unplug it after the back up.

"If you got a ransomware or crypto virus, it would encrypt everything that's attached to that device," described Shane Adams, director of security for The Solutions Team Incorporated.

The thing is, there's no guarantee you're getting that data back, even if you pay the hacker's ransom which the FBI advises against.

"The other side of paying the ransom is hackers know they have possible return business so they'll come back again," noted Adams.

The latest cyberattack also had a worm that allowed the ransomware to quickly spread from computer to computer.

That's why updating system like Windows, Apple or Adobe is key.

Still, Herrington tries not to get too freaked out by the latest hacks.

"Sometimes there's legitimate things to be concerned about," Herrington discussed. "But it's like you can't live in fear, as well."

Another big tip as it relates to ransomware, don't click on ANY unfamiliar emails that you're not expecting.

