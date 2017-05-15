Jackson Police Officers train to reverse opioid overdoses

The Jackson Police Department has assigned 200 auto-injection Naloxone "Evio" kits to its patrol officers. This makes JPD the 2nd law enforcement agency in the state that can help bring someone back to life when overdosing from opioids.

Commander Herman Horton says the device is made to be fool proof, walking whoever is giving the injection through the process as it's happening. If the pilot program is successful, the department plans to make it part of their standard procedure which means all officers will be trained how to use the drug when going through the academy.

"It's just like rescuing someone from a vehicle in an accident," explained Commander Horton. "This is just something when they come across an individual, who they feel is overdosing or has overdosed on opioids, they can help revive them long enough to get them medical treatment that they need."

This pilot program wouldn't have been feasible without the help of Kaleo Pharmaceuticals which donated the 200 kits to the department and plans to give more. Each kit contains two doses of the overdose-reversal drug and one trainer.

