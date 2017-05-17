Two JSU students killed in early morning crash near the Natchez Trace

Early Wednesday morning, MHP responded to a car crash on North Frontage Road near the Natchez Trace in Clinton.

The coroner has identified the victims 21-year-old Jonathan Thomas and 19-year-old Skylar Liddell. Jackson State University says the two were enrolled at the university.

Thomas played basketball for the 2014-2015, and the 2015-2016 season. He is also the son of Provine High School Principal Laketia Marshall-Thomas.

According to Clinton Police Chief Hayman, officers spotted the dark colored Honda at a Shell Station on Springridge Road at 3 a.m. As officers approached the car, they say it took off at a high rate of speed.

MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.

This was not a police pursuit the chief emphasizes. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and officers lost visual contact pic.twitter.com/5DNTNFC6Ev — Mike Evans (@crabblers) May 17, 2017

They tried to follow it, but lost sight of it. A few moments later they saw flames at the scene of the crash, where the car had slammed into a tree. The driver and passenger were killed on scene.

That suspicious vehicle was found wrecked out off Hwy 80 near the Natchez Trace, the debris field 50 yards long in these woods pic.twitter.com/8uTvA1RxDY — Mike Evans (@crabblers) May 17, 2017

Jackson State University interim President Rod Paige released a statement saying:

Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the families of JSU students Skylar Liddell and Jonathan Thomas. There is nothing more devastating than the loss of a loved one, and while words could never ease the magnitude of sorrow felt by their families, we express our utmost condolences. Skylar and Jonathan will always be a part of the JSU legacy, and their contributions and impact on the JSU community will resonate indefinitely.

JSU's Men's Basketball Coach Wayne Brent says Thomas was a remarkable basketball player, first playing for Provine High School then for the University from 2014 to 2016. He also played an active role in the University's Call Me Mister Program.

He says Thomas had also decided to rejoin the team two weeks ago.

"He was a great young man on and off the court,” Coach Brent said. “Serious young man. We never had any problems out of JT."

Liddell was also a graduate of Provine High School and the niece of former JSU Band Director, Dr. Lewis Liddell Jr.

This accident is still under investigation.

