Teens charged in Kingston Frazier's death to appear in court Monday

Law enforcement sources have identified 19-year-old Byron McBride as the person who pulled the trigger, killing 6-year-old Kingston Frazier.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland has confirmed that the autopsy for 6-year-old Kingston Frazier has been completed and says the little boy died from multiple gunshot wounds, but declined to say where on his body he was shot.

"There were multiple gunshots and there was some trauma to the head," said Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker.

19-year-old Byron McBride, 17-year-old DeAllen Washington and 17-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested and charged with capital murder in the slaying of the child.

No bond was given. They will appear in court on Monday.

When asked the location of where the shooting took place, Sheriff Tucker said he couldn't give an exact location, but they couldn't charge an individual with capital murder unless the crime took place within the county.

Sheriff Tucker also revealed that Washington was arrested in 2016 for armed robbery and was out on a $25,000 bond.

He is still under indictment in that case.

Sheriff Tucker continued, saying that District Attorney Michael Guest "is more than prepared to try this case because he personally came to the crime scene yesterday and examined evidence firsthand."

A news conference was held on Thursday evening where Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason revealed that a deputy was dispatched to the Kroger on I-55 North in Jackson after a witness reported a woman came out of the store saying that her car was missing with her little boy inside.

Deputies then contacted Mississippi Highway Patrol and then the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones says that officers then responded to the scene of the auto theft and kidnapping and were able to obtain information on the vehicles involved in the case.

A witness contacted police and was able to provide information about the last person seen driving the silver Honda Civic, used by the suspects. Police were able to get a positive identity of the driver, who they confirm is one of the three under arrest.

It was at that point that MBI issued the Amber Alert and were able to begin assisting in the investigation.

Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker and Madison and Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest say that all three suspects in custody for the death have been charged with capital murder, but it is possible that through the course of the investigation charges could be changed or modified.

McBride was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Ridgeland and Washington was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon by Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies.

We were on the scene when Washington was taken in for questioning:

Washington, of Jackson, does have a criminal background. He was arrested in Madison County in 2016 for armed robbery.

WLBT uncovered a picture that was tweeted to Washington from the other man believed to be involved in this crime spree, Dwan Wakefield.

Wakefield, of Ridgeland, was taken into custody on Holmes Avenue in Jackson just before 11 a.m.. We've confirmed that Wakefield attends Ridgeland High School where he played quarterback on the football team.

Madison County Schools Superintendent Ronnie McGehee said this is a tragic situation on all parts and they are praying for everyone involved.

One Jackson resident spotted Wakefield on the run in a west Jackson neighborhood.

"By the time he came to us, we met him down the street and we were talking to him and he said he was going to turn himself in," said the resident. "I thought about it and I said 'you need to get on the ground'. He didn't want to at first and I said 'you need to get on the ground'."

Kingston Frazier was last seen Thursday morning at about 1:15 in the parking lot of the Kroger before he was allegedly kidnapped.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, his mother, Ebony Archie, arrived at Kroger in her Toyota Camry and ran inside the store for a few minutes. She allegedly left her car running and her son inside the car.

Within a short time, authorities say two people in a Honda Civic pulled up to Archie's car. The passenger of the Honda, a 6 foot tall black man, got out of his car and jumped in Archie's car with the child inside.

Both cars sped away.

Police found Frazier dead in the backseat of the stolen Toyota Camry in Gluckstadt sometime before 10 a.m..

The stolen car was found on Gluckstadt Road at a dead end behind the ABC warehouse. It has been taken to the State Crime Lab, along with the body of the little boy for an autopsy.

Multiple agencies in multiple vehicles showing up here

A multi jurisdictional investigation is underway involving Jackson Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Madison County Sheriff's Office.

All agencies are working collectively on this case.

Frazier was set to graduate from kindergarten Thursday from North Jackson Elementary School.

"Kingston was one of our kindergarten scholars," said North Jackson Elementary School's Principal, Kimberly Smith. "He was a very fun-loving child. He was everybody's baby. He was a sweet child to be around. He was Kingston."

"He didn't get to see the rest of his young life developed," said Koretta Collins, who has an 8-year-old at North Jackson Elementary.

Tonya Harden says her daughter was friends with Kingston.

"She's heartbroken, I'm gonna have to really talk to her," sighed Harden. "I think it's going to make me hug my baby and my grandkids a little bit tighter."

The graduation ceremony went on as scheduled, but was far more bitter than sweet. Especially, says Principal Smith, for Kingston's mother.

"I cannot imagine how she feels right now," said Principal Smith. "I can't imagine."

JPS says they will be offering grief counseling for students and staff at the school

And for Kingston Frazier's parents, Principal Smith said, "Whatever North Jackson can do for the family, we will be there. All she has to do is let us know - she doesn't even have to ask. Just let us know, and we're there."

Principal Smith says the school is not going to discuss details of the crime with students - that's up to parents to decide how they want to handle that task.

JPS released this statement today:

“The Jackson Public School District is deeply saddened by the tragic death of North Jackson Elementary scholar, Kingston Frazier. He was beloved by his classmates and teachers and will surely be missed. The District is providing grief counselors to the students and staff of the school. We ask all citizens to keep the Frazier family in their thoughts and prayers.”

A 6 yr old boy who was kidnapped & killed today leaves his mark at North Jackson Elementary. He was supposed to graduate kindergarten today pic.twitter.com/yYQOXblIIn — Marie Edinger (@MarieEdinger) May 18, 2017

Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber released this statement Thursday evening:

"At this time, we all share the sentiment of a broken heart for Kingston and his family. It is important that we express and assure, that as a City, there is no tolerance on any level for acts of violence against children. Now is the time for Jacksonians to unite under the banner of love and restoration. The bereaved family is in our prayers as we continue to seek justice for Kingston."

Governor Phil Bryant released this statement Thursday night:

There are no words to express the anger and sadness over the loss of Kingston Frazier. The innocence and life of a six-year-old child have been taken by a horrific crime. It is time this senseless violence end. We can all pray that God will assuage the pain of Kingston's family and friends, while we hold the guilty accountable.

Timeline of events

Thursday, May 18 - 1:15 a.m. - 6-year-old Kingston Frazier is last seen in the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 North in Jackson. A short time later two subjects pull up to his mother's Toyota Camry in a Honda Civic. The passenger of the Honda Civic gets out of the car and jumps inside the Camry, with the child inside, and both cars speed away from the parking lot.

Thursday, May 18 - 2:30 a.m. - A Hinds County Deputy saw a woman coming out of Kroger and she said that her car was missing.

Thursday, May 18 - 4:31 a.m. - MBI issues an Amber Alert for Kingston Frazier.

Thursday, May 18 - 7:06 a.m. - MBI releases information on second vehicle (Honda Civic) and a description of the passenger who got out of the car and stole the Camry with the child inside.

Thursday, May 18 - 9:43 a.m. - MBI cancels the Amber Alert for Kingston Frazier.

Thursday, May 18 - 9:57 a.m. - WLBT arrives to the scene in Gluckstadt where officials said the child and stolen vehicle were recovered on Gluckstadt Road.

Thursday, May 18 - 10:46 a.m. - JPD Commander Tyree Jones and Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker confirm that 6-year-old Kingston Frazier had been found dead in the back seat of the car after being shot.

Thursday, May 18 - 11:25 a.m. - 17-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield, of Ridgeland, is taken into custody on Holmes Avenue in the kidnapping and slaying of the little boy.

Thursday, May 18 - 11:38 a.m. - Hinds County Sheriff's Office confirms a second person, 17-year-old DeAllen Washington, is a suspect in the kidnapping and shooting death of the child.

Thursday, May 18 - 2:24 p.m. - Washington is located and transported for questioning in the kidnapping and death of Kingston Frazier.

Thursday, May 18 - 4:00 p.m. - A third suspect, 19-year-old Byron McBride, was taken into custody.

Thursday, May 18 - 5:15 p.m. - Investigating agencies hold press conference at Madison County Sheriff's Office where they announce that all three suspects have been charged with capital murder.

Friday, May 19 - 6 a.m. - Investigating agencies announce that all three suspects will appear in court on Monday the 22nd.

Monday, May 22 - 10 a.m. - All three suspects appear in Madison County Justice Court and were denied bond. 19-year-old Byron McBride is eligible for the death penalty. 17-year-old DeAllen Washington and 17-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield face life in prison because they are minors and are not eligible for the death penalty prosecution.

Monday, Mar 22 - 6:30 p.m. - A balloon release took place at Parham Bridges Park

If you would like to help the Kingston Frazier family with his burial costs, you can give to their benefit account at any Trustmark bank.

A GoFundMe has been set up and all proceeds will go to the Kingston Frazier family.

