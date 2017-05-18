Supreme Court hears appeal on underfunding of MAEP

Again this year, Mississippi failed to fully fund public schools. It's against the law to do that, so some state legislators and others sued.

Mississippi's Supreme Court will be the next to decide if the state will have to pay school districts back after district courts ruled in favor of the state.

This lawsuit comes after years of trying to meet state requirements, but failing to get full funding as determined by the Mississippi Adequate Education Program.

The 21 school districts across the Magnolia State are demanding the state pay the $236 million they've failed to provide over the last nine years.

"They have only funded it one time," said Ronnie Musgrove, attorney for the school district. "They have not changed the law, which they have the prerogative to do. They have the right to change the funding, to change the requirements. They have not chosen to do that."

According to the Attorney General's office, The State of Mississippi is immune from paying the millions of dollars that these districts are asking for and says if ordered to pay, this would violate the separation of powers between the two government branches.

Although arguments from both sides have been heard, the Supreme Court is not expected to make a decision on the case until later this summer.

