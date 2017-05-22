Free dental care provided during Sharing Smiles Day

It was a day of giving back at Kool Smiles in Jackson.

The third annual Sharing Smiles Day allows for free dental care for children in Jackson and the surrounding areas.

Children up to 18-years-old were able to get free services like exams, cleanings and fillings. The dentists said it's their way of taking care of the kids who fall through the cracks and don't have a way of paying otherwise.

"We're able to see lots of kids with various insurances throughout the year, specifically a lot of Medicaid," explained Dr. Erica Rose, Kool Smiles Senior Associate Dentist. "But we realize there are some children without insurance. So,this is the perfect opportunity to reach out to those children."

The Sharing Smiles day took place at Kool Smiles locations across the country Sunday.

