Suspects bound over to grand jury, denied bond in killing of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier

The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier appeared in court Monday morning.

All three suspects were bound over to the grand jury and denied bond.

The three are charged with murder in the May 18 death of Kingston Frazier. McBride could face execution, while Wakefield and Washington could face life in prison without parole.

19-year-old Byron McBride, 17-year-old DeAllen Washington and 17-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield were arrested and charged with capital murder in the slaying of the child on Thursday.

All three were denied bond and charged with capital murder in Madison County Justice Court Monday.

The Madison County judge said that the serious nature of the crime and the possibility that they could be flight risks was the reason they were denied bond.

The arraignment took place in Madison County Justice Court by teleconference. The suspects appeared on camera joined by their attorneys.

D'Allen Washington was the only suspect who was not represented by a public defender. Washington's attorney is Warren Martin.

Byron McBride is facing life in jail and the death penalty because he is 19-years-old. Law enforcement says he is the one who pulled the trigger killing Kingston.

The other two teenagers are minors and are not eligible for the death penalty prosecution.

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.

Smith says that more charges could come as the investigation continues.

The courtroom was full with members of Kingston Frazier's family, as well as the families and friends of the three accused.

Both sides commented as they left court today.

The father of Byron McBride was the most outspoken, screaming saying, "My son did not kill that baby!"

"It's a bad situation I pray for them," said Amos Archie, great-uncle of Kingston. "I'm praying for our family. We are praying for the community, the state the city. It's just something normally you just don't see happen."

DA Michael Guest says multiple charges will be filed against all three teenagers.

He adds that there is no evidence Kingston's mother, Ebony Archie, had anything to do with the crime and dispels rumors that have been circulating social media.

Guest says this investigation is ongoing, but they are confident the three young men charged are the only ones who will be implicated.

An autopsy completed by the Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland found that the little boy died from multiple gunshot wounds and also had head trauma.

According to Madison County Sheriff Tucker 17-year-old DeAllen Washington was arrested in 2015 or 2016 for armed robbery and was out on a $25,000 bond and is still under indictment for that.

Preliminary hearings for all three are set for June 26.

Timeline of events

Thursday, May 18 - 1:15 a.m. - 6-year-old Kingston Frazier is last seen in the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 North in Jackson. A short time later two subjects pull up to his mother's Toyota Camry in a Honda Civic. The passenger of the Honda Civic gets out of the car and jumps inside the Camry, with the child inside, and both cars speed away from the parking lot.

Thursday, May 18 - 2:30 a.m. - A Hinds County Deputy saw a woman coming out of Kroger and she said that her car was missing.

Thursday, May 18 - 4:31 a.m. - MBI issues an Amber Alert for Kingston Frazier.

Thursday, May 18 - 7:06 a.m. - MBI releases information on second vehicle (Honda Civic) and a description of the passenger who got out of the car and stole the Camry with the child inside.

Thursday, May 18 - 9:43 a.m. - MBI cancels the Amber Alert for Kingston Frazier.

Thursday, May 18 - 9:57 a.m. - WLBT arrives to the scene in Gluckstadt where officials said the child and stolen vehicle were recovered on Gluckstadt Road.

Thursday, May 18 - 10:46 a.m. - JPD Commander Tyree Jones and Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker confirm that 6-year-old Kingston Frazier had been found dead in the back seat of the car after being shot.

Thursday, May 18 - 11:25 a.m. - 17-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield, of Ridgeland, is taken into custody on Holmes Avenue in the kidnapping and slaying of the little boy.

Thursday, May 18 - 11:38 a.m. - Hinds County Sheriff's Office confirms a second person, 17-year-old DeAllen Washington, is a suspect in the kidnapping and shooting death of the child.

Thursday, May 18 - 2:24 p.m. - Washington is located and transported for questioning in the kidnapping and death of Kingston Frazier.

Thursday, May 18 - 4:00 p.m. - A third suspect, 19-year-old Byron McBride, was taken into custody.

Thursday, May 18 - 5:15 p.m. - Investigating agencies hold press conference at Madison County Sheriff's Office where they announce that all three suspects have been charged with capital murder.

Friday, May 19 - 6 a.m. - Investigating agencies announce that all three suspects will appear in court on Monday the 22nd.

Monday, May 22 - 10 a.m. - All three suspects appear in Madison County Justice Court and were denied bond. 19-year-old Byron McBride is eligible for the death penalty. 17-year-old DeAllen Washington and 17-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield face life in prison because they are minors and are not eligible for the death penalty prosecution.

Monday, Mar 22 - 6:30 p.m. - A balloon release was held at Parham Bridges Park

