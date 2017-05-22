IHL names preferred candidate for vacant Jackson State University Presidency

After waiting almost seven months to find out who their next University President could be, Alumni of Jackson State walked out, disappointed that Dr. William B. Bynum Jr has been named the preferred candidate for the job. Dr. Bynum currently serves as president of Mississippi Valley State University where the IHL board says he's secured millions of dollars in grants and increased the school's enrollment by over 11%

"We don't believe he's a good fit for Jackson State university," said JSU Alumnus Dr. McKinnley Alexander. "We know that we have qualified graduates from JSU and it's apparent to us that no one was looking for the person who could do the most for our university. For that reason, we are all unhappy.

Dr. Bynum says while he understands Alumni were hoping one of their own Tigers would get the job, he hopes to meet and win over the hearts of all JSU Alumni chapters and help the University overcome the current challenges it faces.

"Jackson State is without a doubt one of the premiere HBCU's in the country," Dr. Bynum said over a conference call. "But again my vision is not only do we become a top ten HBCU, but we also become one of the premier urban universities in the country."



Dr. Bynum has been named the preferred candidate but he doesn't actually have the job just yet. However, he is expected to meet with campus constituency groups Wednesday.

