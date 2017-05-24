Brookhaven to Waste Pro trash pickup service: "Clean up or your contract is canned"

After receiving over 100 complaints from its residents in the last two months, Brookhaven's City Attorney has told Waste Pro to clean up its act by June 14 or it can find its contract in the cans they haven't been picking up.

"We take it very, very seriously when a city decides to send us a notice that we're not doing what they think we should be doing," said Waste Pro's senior vice president, Ron Pecora."

Pecora claims problems in the Brookhaven division stems from two things: Communication and Severe Weather.

"The communication side, our local team is working to fix that," Pecora said. "What they are doing is meeting and informing the city of any misses and what we are doing to correct that."

Severe weather rolling across the Magnolia State also puts the private company behind since the trucks can't run always run on those days, which builds up even more trash, delaying them on others.

In Brookhaven, the company usually uses two trucks to pick up trash except on Monday and Friday when they use three.

