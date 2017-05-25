Mississippi Confederate monuments protected by state law - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi Confederate monuments protected by state law

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to Mississippi Law, no statue, monument, memorial, or landmark from any war can be removed from a public property unless it's being moved to another approved location or if it blocks drivers from seeing.

Representative John Moore of Rankin County says he believes in the law, not because these monuments need to be celebrated but to be learned from.

"That's one of the things about history," Representative Moore explained. "If we cease to learn from it and don't have reminders, we are doomed to repeat it."

During the last legislative season, some lawmakers tried strengthening the law to include a $10,000 fine and up to six months in jail for those who violate it, but that didn't pass.

"Over the years, people have tried to change those statutes to make them harder or loosen them up," added Rep. Moore. "I don't really see us making any changes in the law this year, though I'm sure there will be an attempt just because of the recent situation but I don't see us changing. We have a fairly tight law now."

Governor Bryant sent us a statement saying he would be opposed to any effort to remove historic monuments or landmarks of any kind.

Interactive Map of Mississippi Confederate Monument:

