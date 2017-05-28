Kris Medlen back with M-Braves as journey back to MLB continues

Kris Medlen continued his journey back to the majors. He made his first start with the Mississippi Braves in 9 years.

Medlen struck out 4 Jackson (TN) Generals in 4 and 1/3 innings of work on Tuesday. He scattered 6 hits and allowed an earned run in a no decision.

The California native signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves in April. He began his rehab stint with two starts in High-A. Medlen was 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA in two starts with the Florida Fire Frogs.

Kris' next scheduled start is Sunday at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves will face the Biloxi Shuckers at 6:00pm.

He pitched seven seasons in MLB, five with the Atlanta Braves and two with the Kansas City Royals. Medlen has a career record of 41-25 with a 3.25 ERA in 173 appearances.

