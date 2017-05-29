Deputy William Durr is being remembered as a man of great faith

One of the victim’s in the weekend shooting spree was Deputy William Durr. He was the first Lincoln County sheriff's deputy to ever be killed in the line of duty. The 36-year-old was a two-year veteran of the department and previously served four years as a Brookhaven police officer.

"He's going to be missed," said an emotional Nathan Case. "This community needs your prayers."

Nathan Case grew up with William Durr in Loyd Star. Case's daughter was born three months early. A text from Durr, while she was fighting for her life in the NICU, stuck with him.



"When you've got somebody like William Durr praying for you, you're going to miss that," explained Case.



Durr wore that faith on his sleeve. Teresa Posey worked with Durr several years at The Mississippi Adolescent Center. He invited her family to attend the church where he was serving as a youth minister. And later baptized Posey's son Aubrey.



"He was very instrumental in helping him kind of find his way and find his path," noted Posey.



Posey said Durr's puppet ministry is a way he helped the Bible come alive for children. Still, she watched as Durr's passion for ministry and service transitioned to his role as an officer.



"He wanted to make a difference in the community," added Posey. "He wanted to make a difference in the kids and in the way people saw the police and wanted it to be a more positive tone."



As a brother in blue, Kyle Brady knew Durr had touched many lives. But that's coming even more into focus now.



"You begin to see and learn more people that you didn't realize he's affected," said Brady. "To me, whatever he touched, it turned to gold. He could be a leader in absolutely anything. I watched him handle calls and then minister afterward."



Durr was called one of the good guys by so many who described him.



"He left a mark, a lasting impression on everybody he came in contact with," said Brady. "He'll always be known that way and never stop."

Visitation of Deputy William Durr will be Wednesday, May 31, 2017, from 5-8 p.m. at Easthaven Baptist Church. Services are Thursday, June 1, 2017, at 1 p.m. also at Easthaven, with burial at Moak's Creek Baptist Church.

