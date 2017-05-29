Officers weigh-in reporting domestic violence calls: "You never know what you're going into"

When responding to a call regarding a domestic argument over Willie Godbolt's kids, Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy William Durr lost his life.

This type of emergency situation is often filled with uncertainty, according to a former co-worker and friend of Durr's, Brookhaven Officer Kyle Brady.

"In domestic violence calls, you never know what you're going into," said Officer Brady. "We've gone into them many of times (and) the person has just left without any problems and that's what this situation was. He was just being removed and, you know, something snapped."

While officers are trained and will do everything possible to diffuse what can be a potentially violent and deadly scene, law enforcement leaders say there is some vital information they need from you first: What does the person look like, what threats have been made, and does the person have a gun or a knife?

"We ask that people, when you call in domestic violence, give us as much information as you possibly can prior to that officer arriving," Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said. "Knowing a wealth of knowledge before you respond to that particular call, it's key and important role in responding to that call."

If you or someone you know needs help getting out of a domestic violence relationship, the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports there are thirteen temporary shelters across the state and a 24-hour crisis hotline.

