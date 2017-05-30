Message to Spillway fishermen and visitors: "Clean up or We're Closing!"

After threatening a $1,000 fine and educating on the importance of not littering, those maintaining the grounds at the Spillway say they've had enough with people leaving their garbage behind.

"The policeman has to see the person lay the piece of litter down and get in their car and leave," explained Ross Barnett Reservoir General Manager John Sigman. "Until they get in their car and leave, they can always say 'I'm going back to pick it up'. It doesn't happen. Now, we will just simply deny access and if someone is in there, they will get a ticket for trespassing."

Whether you are going to fish or enjoy a good book, you'll notice the new signs when heading into the parks. Signs that warn if you don't start picking up your litter, you won't have the spot to hangout at much longer.

"It's a good idea to try to help keep the place clean," said fisherman William Sandifer.

After 30 days of monitoring, the Ross Barnett Reservoir Board of Directors will decided whether the parks should be shut down for a week of clean up, before giving visitors another 30 day chance at keeping the grounds clean.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.