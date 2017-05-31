IHL names new JSU President amid controversy

After nearly seven months of searching, Dr. William Bynum is the new president of Jackson State University.

A decision that hasn't been welcomed with open arms from the tiger community.

READ MORE: Bynum named Jackson State president despite opposition

Before the board members of the Institutions of Higher Learning officially named Doctor Bynum as their choice to lead JSU, students, alumni, and community members were given the chance to question the preferred candidate for themselves.

“Why wouldn’t the IHL leave you at Mississippi Valley State University to do a better job or great job?” asked one JSU teacher.

“If you cannot unify us, then how do you actually see us moving forward?” asked Rashad Moore, a JSU grad student and former SGA President.

Since naming the front runner for the job, The IHL Board has been under scrutiny with those who believe this was a choice done by those who don't understand or represent them as a community.

Now they say they have a President who doesn't understand their needs and one they do not believe is qualified to move JSU out of its current struggles.

“Those folks are completely entitled to their opinions, legitimate opinions,” Dr. Bynum answered back to the claims. “As I said before, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. The board has made mistakes. The research committee made mistakes and we honor those, but what I know is, as a result of this, it’ll be a better process.”

For the past four years, Dr. Bynum has been residing as the President of Mississippi Valley State University where IHL board members say he made vast improvements to the University's enrollment numbers and grants.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved