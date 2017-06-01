Buckley, Dickinson, and Willis some of the names on ballot for 2018 College Football HOF

The first ballot for the 2018 class of the College Football Hall of Fame was released on Thursday. Several players with Mississippi ties are nominated.

Four Mississippi Valley Delta Devils are on the radar. Parnell Dickinson was enshrined in the Black College Football Hall of Fame in February. The QB was a 1975 First Team All-American and Pittsburgh Courier National Player of the Year. He was a four-time All-SWAC selection and was named the 1975 SWAC Player of the Year as a senior. Dickinson finished his MVSU career as the SWAC’s all-time leader in total offense (7,442 yards).

One of Parnell's big targets Bob Gaddis is a nominee. He was a 1974 First Team All-American and Pittsburgh Courier National Receiver of the Year. Gaddis was also the 1970 NAIA Freshman of the Year. The three-time All-SWAC selection led the conference in yards per catch all four years.

Ashley Ambrose is on the 2018 ballot. The Delta Devil CB was a 1991 First Team All-American and First Team All-SWAC selection. He was named the 1991 SWAC Defensive Back and Return Specialist of the Year. Ambrose led the nation in punt returns in his senior season.

Vincent Brown is on the HOF ballot for the 2nd straight year. He was a 1987 First Team All-American after leading the NCAA in tackles in 1986 and 1987. He set the NCAA All-Divisions record with 570 career tackles. Brown is a two-time All-SWAC selection who led MVSU in tackles his last three seasons.

Patrick Willis has a chance to become the 12th Ole Miss Rebel in the College Football Hall of Fame.

He's one of the most decorated players in Ole Miss history. It's the first year he's eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame. Willis was a consensus All-American in 2006. He won the Butkus Award and Lambert Trophy as the best linebacker in the nation. Willis was also a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Current Mississippi State assistant Terrell Buckley is on the ballot for the 3rd straight year. The Pascagoula native was a first-team All-American in 1991 at Florida State.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Morten Andersen is also on the college ballot. He led Michigan State in scoring in the 1980's and was the Big Ten's all-time leader in field goals before his Saints success.

The 2018 class of the College Football Hall of Fame will be revealed December 4th.

