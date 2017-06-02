Governor sets agenda for Special Session beginning Monday

Lawmakers are making their way back to the State Capitol after failing to set three budgets in this year's legislative season.

Governor Phil Bryant expects lawmakers will take one to two days to clean up the three budgets they were unable to pass during the regular session; budgets for the Office of the Attorney General, State-aid Roads, and the Mississippi's Department of Transportation.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves sent us this statement, in regards to the Governor's agenda:

"I appreciate Gov. Bryant limiting the call in recognition of minimizing taxpayers' expense. I expect the Senate to quickly act on the budgets agreed upon during the regular session and resolve other technical bookkeeping bills."

Now as you may recall, the Lt. Governor and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn couldn't come to an agreement over MDOT's budget since Representative Gunn's Bill would've increased the number of revenue sources funding roads like the internet sales tax or by raising the state's gas tax.

Governor Bryant also calls for Lawmakers to create a Fortify Act. With that he wants to increase the amount of money being put into the rainy day fund, hoping this will help put to bed any concerns credit rating bureaus have with the State's budgets. This is something State Treasure, Lynn Fitch, believes the State needs, sending us this statement saying:

"I believe we must strengthen our budgeting procedures. Any action such as the FORTIFY Act is responsible policy and begins the process of addressing the concerns rating agencies have which can lead to downgrades and higher borrowing costs for taxpayers. Making these improvements to our budgeting laws is a great step forward, but I believe that a constitutional amendment and statutory language mandating a balanced budget is ultimately the key to strong, long-term fiscal health for Mississippi. I commend Governor Bryant for introducing the FORTIFY Act."

Per Governor Bryant's Facebook Post -- The call for the special session will include:

