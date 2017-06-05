A Lincoln County Strong event was held as a way to show support for victim's families

The Lincoln County community is rallying its support for the victims' families connected to last weekend's shooting spree.

Early Saturday morning, a "Lincoln County Strong" walk/run was held in Brookhaven.

It was an eight mile walk and run with each mile dedicated to one of the victims.There were signs at each mile with the victims' pictures.

Participants could stop and write condolences to the families on those signs.

It all started as something a few friends planned to do but grew to more than 100 walkers and runners,even in the pouring rain.

They're hoping to make it an annual event where they raise money and awareness for domestic violence.

