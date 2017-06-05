Legislators working through special session agenda

Lawmakers are still busy working through the various bills that are part of this special session agenda. They started their work at 10 Monday morning.

The Senate passed three items:

one that's a budgeting clarification,

another to make long-term budgeting changes

and the budget for the office of state aid roads.

The House passed budgets for MDOT and the Attorney General's office.

Rep. Jeff Smith says that MDOT budget was stripped of what the House called "pet projects".

Rep. Jeff Smith, R-House Appropriations Chairman says,

"Projects in some counties that had perhaps gotten all they needed in the past," said Representative Jeff Smith, House Appropriations Chairman. "And we had a bond bill that would've helped several counties that died in the House and Senate. So, there was no need in having special projects in a transportation bill."

We are being told the issue from the regular session about finding more long-term road and bridge funding will likely be held until the regular session in January.

The Governor added two more items to the agenda late this afternoon. Both involve the Secretary of State's office and are tied into issues with use of special funds.

That all goes back to the budgeting clarification that lawmakers have already been discussing.

