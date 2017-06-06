Suspect in Jackson business robbery, shooting surrenders to poli - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Suspect in Jackson business robbery, shooting surrenders to police

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

24-year-old Lorenzo Hemphill wanted in the armed robbery and shooting that left a 27-year-old man in critical condition has surrendered to police.

Hemphill was wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault that happened at Battery Sales and Services of Jackson on Tuesday. 

Hemphill left the store Tuesday wearing a white shirt, gray pants and armed with a handgun. 

He was arrested Thursday afternoon by Jackson police, and is also being charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm in addition to other charges.

