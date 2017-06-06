Suspect in Jackson business robbery, shooting surrenders to police

24-year-old Lorenzo Hemphill wanted in the armed robbery and shooting that left a 27-year-old man in critical condition has surrendered to police.

Hemphill was wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault that happened at Battery Sales and Services of Jackson on Tuesday.

Hemphill left the store Tuesday wearing a white shirt, gray pants and armed with a handgun.

Fortification St. Battery Center robbery/shooting suspect. Last seen running towards MLK Dr. Call police w/ information. 601-960-1234 pic.twitter.com/edNQCPvXZo — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 6, 2017

He was arrested Thursday afternoon by Jackson police, and is also being charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm in addition to other charges.

