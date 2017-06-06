UPDATE: Suspect in Jackson business robbery and shooting identified

Jackson police have identified a suspect in the armed robbery and shooting that left a 27-year-old man in critical condition.

24-year-old Lorenzo Hemphill is wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault that happened at Battery Sales and Services of Jackson on Tuesday.

Hemphill was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants and armed with a handgun.

Fortification St. Battery Center robbery/shooting suspect. Last seen running towards MLK Dr. Call police w/ information. 601-960-1234 pic.twitter.com/edNQCPvXZo — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 6, 2017

He was last seen running with a Regions moneybag towards Martin Luther King Drive.

