UPDATE: Suspect in Jackson business robbery and shooting identified

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police have identified a suspect in the armed robbery and shooting that left a 27-year-old man in critical condition. 

24-year-old Lorenzo Hemphill is wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault that happened at Battery Sales and Services of Jackson on Tuesday. 

Hemphill was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants and armed with a handgun. 

He was last seen running with a Regions moneybag towards Martin Luther King Drive. 

