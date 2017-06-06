Driver arrested for Facebook threats against a Clinton cop

A Jackson motorist is facing serious felony charges after profanity-laced threats against a Clinton police officer. The driver, Cordarius Ladale Thompson, used his cell phone to go live on Facebook after being pulled over Friday.

On the Facebook post, you can see the Clinton officer approach his car. The 20-year-old was ticketed for running a stop sign. He said on Facebook he did not run the stop sign.

During his live Facebook post, Thompson threatens to follow the officer and mug him.

"I'm fixing to go to the store, that man is F***up," said Thompson. "I'm fixing to mug his ass. F*** I got to go to the store to get some gas anyway he can't stop me from going to the store."

The Jackson man was arrested hours later at his home.

"My department will not tolerate behavior that threatens our officers," said Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman. "Up to the point that the threat was conveyed, we are okay with everything, that's his business. But when he threatens our officers that's when we step in. Upon receiving notification of the threats, CPD began an investigation into the validity of the video. Once the video was viewed by CPD, it was determined that there was enough evidence to charge Thompson with felony threat against a public servant."

This is not Thompson first confrontation with the law. He had a run-in with Jackson police back in March .

Thompson was charged with retaliation against a public servant and released on a $25 thousand dollar bond.

