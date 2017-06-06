Clarksdale woman faces 8 years for workers compensation, wire fraud

Attorney General Jim Hood announced the arraignment of a woman indicted for workers compensation and wire fraud.

49-year-old Tammie Conner, of Clarksdale, appeared before Coahoma Circuit Court Judge Charles Webster Tuesday morning on a two-count indictment charging her with workers' compensation fraud and wire fraud.

Conner is accused of staging a fall and then filing an insurance claim as a result of the fall.

Judge Webster set Conner’s bond at $2,500.

If convicted, she faces up to three years in prison on the workers' compensation fraud charge and up to five years on the wire fraud charge, in addition to a maximum of $15,000 in fines.

