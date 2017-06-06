Jackson Mayor faces new challenges - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

  • WLBT Online Poll

  • What’s the most important issue the new Jackson mayor will face?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Crime
    58%
    185 votes
    Budget
    5%
    15 votes
    Infrastructure
    28%
    90 votes
    Economic Development
    7%
    21 votes
    Other
    3%
    9 votes
  • Jackson Mayor faces new challenges

Jackson Mayor faces new challenges

Posted by David Kenney, Reporter
It's no secret, the next Mayor of Jackson will be taking on a number of issues that have plagued the city for some time. Crime, potholes, and a crumbling infrastructure.

We talked to voters from all corners of Jackson and we got the same answers.

"The streets and the water system," said Jeanne Burke

"There's a lot of crime here in Jackson," said Lynn Hill

"I live in Presidential Hills, they need to check on the drainage," said Willie Williams.

Crime and infrastructure top the lists of what voters want addressed. They also want a Mayor that's inclusive of all diverse parts of the community.

There are many challenges and many of them were inherited so I think the best thing they can do is to get in there, assess the problems and there are many, do the best you can do, then engage the community," said North Jackson voter Shirley Harrison. "Engage those who can make a difference."

Voters agree the capital city's prosperity depends on the success of the Mayor.  Their hope is whoever takes the helm, comes with fresh ideas to tackle age-old problems.

