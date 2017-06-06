Driver may be to blame for deadly train versus car crash

A deadly train versus car crash in Yazoo City has officials reminding drivers about railroad crossing dangers The accident happened near Jerry Clower Boulevard and Grand Avenue Monday night.

"It is just devastating to the city of Yazoo that something would happen here," said Police Chief Andre Lloyd.

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after their car was hit by an Amtrak train. Chief Lloyd says police are still waiting on official train footage to show the moments that led to the accident. So far, it appears that the motorist is at fault for the deadly crash.

"The driver of the vehicle tried to go around the railings and beat the train," added Lloyd.

Lloyd says the driver is a Jackson resident and there was no ID on the passenger who died. He also points out that the driver could now face charges.

"It could be a possibility of charges since it was on the train tracks," said Lloyd. "I think the CN Police Service will make that judgment on bringing charges,"

"Anytime you try to beat a train you are going to lose," said Kim Sloan, executive director of Operation Lifesaver.

Operation Lifesaver is a nonprofit organization that educates the public on ways to reduces deaths and crashes at crossings.

"Train incidents are very serious. About 20 percent of them are taking place at active crossings," said Sloan.

Sloan's advice; pay attention and put down any distractions.

"Once you hear the train horn, it is in close proximity that you need to stop at the crossing," added Sloan.

