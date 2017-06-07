Coming up on WLBT: Rain, rain, GONE away! - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coming up on WLBT: Rain, rain, GONE away!

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Connect

Go ahead. Leave the umbrella at home today and for the next few days. Heather's first alert forecast will be on the minute you join us. 

Three cities in the Jackson metro are waking up with new mayors. We'll have municipal election results at the top of the hour. 

JPD is on the lookout for the person who shot an employee at a local business. We'll have details at 5. 

See you in 10. 

~Joy

Powered by Frankly