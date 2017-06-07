7 M-Braves, 5 Shuckers named to Southern League All-Star Roster

Press Release from the Southern League
The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs announces the South Division roster for the 2017 Southern League All-Star Game, scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida. Players were selected by a vote of League field managers, radio broadcasters, general managers and print media. All players on Southern League rosters as of May 31 were eligible in the voting process.
The 2017 South Division All-Star team is listed by position alphabetically below:
|
C
|
Kade Scivicque
|
Mississippi
|
|
P
|
Kolby Allard
|
Mississippi
|
C
|
Wade Wass
|
Mobile
|
|
P
|
Jimmy Herget
|
Pensacola
|
1B
|
Dustin DeMuth
|
Biloxi
|
|
P
|
Ariel Hernandez
|
Pensacola
|
2B
|
Travis Demeritte
|
Mississippi
|
|
P
|
Mike Kickham
|
Jacksonville
|
3B
|
Brian Anderson
|
Jacksonville
|
|
P
|
Grayson Long
|
Mobile
|
SS
|
Mauricio Dubon
|
Biloxi
|
|
P
|
Deck McGuire
|
Pensacola
|
OF
|
Ronald Acuña
|
Mississippi
|
|
P
|
Tyler Mahle
|
Pensacola
|
OF
|
Forrestt Allday
|
Mobile
|
|
P
|
Matt Ramsey
|
Biloxi
|
OF
|
Gabriel Guerrero
|
Pensacola
|
|
P
|
Mike Soroka
|
Mississippi
|
OF
|
Joey Meneses
|
Mississippi
|
|
P
|
Matt Tomshaw
|
Jacksonville
|
OF
|
John Norwood
|
Jacksonville
|
|
P
|
Angel Ventura
|
Biloxi
|
DH
|
Luis Valenzuela
|
Mississippi
|
|
P
|
Aaron Wilkerson
|
Biloxi
|
INF
|
Josh VanMeter
|
Pensacola
|
|
|
Rosters Subject to Change
