7 M-Braves, 5 Shuckers named to Southern League All-Star Roster

Press Release from the Southern League

The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs announces the South Division roster for the 2017 Southern League All-Star Game, scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida. Players were selected by a vote of League field managers, radio broadcasters, general managers and print media. All players on Southern League rosters as of May 31 were eligible in the voting process.

The 2017 South Division All-Star team is listed by position alphabetically below: