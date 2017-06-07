7 M-Braves, 5 Shuckers named to Southern League All-Star Roster - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

7 M-Braves, 5 Shuckers named to Southern League All-Star Roster

Press Release from the Southern League

The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs announces the South Division roster for the 2017 Southern League All-Star Game, scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida. Players were selected by a vote of League field managers, radio broadcasters, general managers and print media. All players on Southern League rosters as of May 31 were eligible in the voting process.

The 2017 South Division All-Star team is listed by position alphabetically below:

 

C

Kade Scivicque

Mississippi

 

P

Kolby Allard

Mississippi

C

Wade Wass

Mobile

 

P

Jimmy Herget

Pensacola

1B

Dustin DeMuth

Biloxi

 

P

Ariel Hernandez

Pensacola

2B

Travis Demeritte

Mississippi

 

P

Mike Kickham

Jacksonville

3B

Brian Anderson

Jacksonville

 

P

Grayson Long

Mobile

SS

Mauricio Dubon

Biloxi

 

P

Deck McGuire

Pensacola

OF

Ronald Acuña

Mississippi

 

P

Tyler Mahle

Pensacola

OF

Forrestt Allday

Mobile

 

P

Matt Ramsey

Biloxi

OF

Gabriel Guerrero

Pensacola

 

P

Mike Soroka

Mississippi

OF

Joey Meneses

Mississippi

 

P

Matt Tomshaw

Jacksonville

OF

John Norwood

Jacksonville

 

P

Angel Ventura

Biloxi

DH

Luis Valenzuela

Mississippi

 

P

Aaron Wilkerson

Biloxi

INF

Josh VanMeter

Pensacola

 

 

Rosters Subject to Change

 

