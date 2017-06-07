Porky the rescue pig up for adoption at MARL

This sweet pig named Porky is up for adoption at local animal shelter Mississippi Animal Rescue League (MARL).

The shelter said the owner left the pig with a roommate who ended up not having the time to care for this cute boy.

Porky is a pot-belly pig who will likely grow to 100 lbs if taken care of properly.

Pigs require special care and can become great companion pets. Porky is already potty-trained and has the sweetest personality.

To apply to adopt, call MARL at (601) 969-1631. You can also visit their FACEBOOK or WEBSITE.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved