Four Southern Miss football games will be broadcast on STADIUM

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

Conference USA has announced its preliminary television schedule for the 2017 football season and it features Southern Miss with four games that will air on Stadium.

The Golden Eagles’ schedule for Stadium (formerly ASN and Campus Insiders) includes the Sept. 9 home contest against Southern, which will start at 6 p.m., along with the program’s 6 p.m. homecoming tilt, Oct. 14 against UTEP. Two road games will also be featured, including an Oct. 21 tilt at Louisiana Tech which will start at 6 p.m. followed by a Nov. 25 contest at Marshall in a 1:30 p.m CT start.

These games are in addition to the previously announced television contest, Sept. 2 at home versus Kentucky. The contest will kick off at 3 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.

The 2017 C-USA Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2 is scheduled to air on either ESPN or ESPN 2. It marks the 13th-straight year that the C-USA Championship will air on the ESPN Networks. ESPN is also scheduled to carry all six of C-USA’s bowl games in which it has a guaranteed selection.

2017 Southern Miss Football Schedule

Date Opponent Site Time

Sept. 2 Kentucky (CBS SN) Hattiesburg, Miss. 3 pm

Sept. 9 Southern (STADIUM) Hattiesburg, Miss. 6 pm

Sept. 16 ULM Monroe, La. TBA

Sept. 23 Open

Sept. 30 North Texas* Hattiesburg, Miss. TBA

Oct. 7 UTSA* San Antonio, Texas TBA

Oct. 14 UTEP* (HC/STADIUM) Hattiesburg, Miss. 6 pm

Oct. 21 LA Tech* (STADIUM) Ruston, La. 6 pm

Oct. 28 UAB* Hattiesburg, Miss. TBA

Nov. 4 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. TBA

Nov. 11 Rice* Houston, Texas TBA

Nov. 18 Charlotte* Hattiesburg, Miss. TBA

Nov. 25 Marshall* (STADIUM) Huntington, W.Va. 1:30 pm

* Conference USA game; Games dates and times are subject to change