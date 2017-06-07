Property crime down while business burglaries are on the rise

Crime fighters in the Capital City are circling in on criminals targeting businesses.

Jackson Police say despite property crimes down by double digits, business burglaries are up by over 50 percent.

Authorities say that business burglaries are up by 57 percent over the same period last year and handful of businesses in Fondren have been hit in recent weeks.

Now plans are being put in place to curb the rash of break-ins occurring across the city.

Last month, surveillance cameras captured a man as he went through the roof of E and L Barbecue and made some sandwiches and a mess, before going out the same way he came in.

No cash was taken, but he left behind thousands of dollars worth of damage.

"We believe some of these business burglaries are linked based on suspect info we have gathered," said JPD Commander Tyree Jones. "Based on surveillance footage we've gathered, we believe there are a certain group of individuals that may be responsible for more than one of these business burglaries."

Auto burglaries are down by 11 percent and police believe some criminals may have graduated to breaking into businesses.

They plan to beef up patrols to protect the business community.

"Aggressive patrolling, officers getting out of vehicles, checking doors and windows on businesses and also being vigilant of suspicious activity on their beats, following up on calls of suspicious suspects," said Commander Jones.

Police say surveillance video has helped in catching some of the criminals.

Some burglaries have been cleared off their case log, with the help of tips from the community.

"We've made several arrests," added Jones. "If the arrests haven't been made, we've identified suspects, warrants have been issued for those individuals as well."

