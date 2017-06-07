Home fully engulfed in flames on Pemberton Drive in Pearl

The Pearl Fire Department is on the scene of a fully involved house fire in the 600 block of Pemberton Drive.

Exclusive footage from Skycopter shows the flames tearing through the roof of the home.

According to Lt. Brian McGairty with the Pearl Police Department, it is a single family home and everyone inside the house was able to make it out safely.

There is no cause of the blaze at the moment and crews are still on the scene extinguishing the fire.

