Home fully engulfed in flames on Pemberton Drive in Pearl - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Home fully engulfed in flames on Pemberton Drive in Pearl

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Pearl Fire Department is on the scene of a fully involved house fire in the 600 block of Pemberton Drive. 

Exclusive footage from Skycopter shows the flames tearing through the roof of the home. 

According to Lt. Brian McGairty with the Pearl Police Department, it is a single family home and everyone inside the house was able to make it out safely. 

There is no cause of the blaze at the moment and crews are still on the scene extinguishing the fire. 

We have a crew en route to the house and we will bring you a LIVE report at 6 p.m. on WLBT.

Stay with us on this developing story. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly