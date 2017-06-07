Pearl school bus aide charged after hitting autistic student

Pearl police are investigating after video surfaced of a school bus aide hitting a student with autism.

"He kept saying 'bush, bush, bang, bang, bang'," said the 7-year-old's grandmother, Renee Cumberland. "Once we asked him, 'were you talking about the bus and you got hit?' He said 'Yes! Bang, Bang, Bang'!"

71-year-old Mattie Lister is being charged with the abuse of a vulnerable person. Investigators say she is seen in three videos that were taken from a Pearl special-needs school bus on May 19.

They say the videos show Lister striking the autistic child in the face.

"These occasions do not depict closed fist or anything of that nature," said Lt. Brian McGairty, with the Pearl Police Department. "But it does show, I think, more than what was necessary."

Pearl Public Schools Superintendent says Lister was immediately fired from her monitoring position. Cumberland says while she's happy to see action begin taken, she believes more can and needs to be done to ensure this kind of situation doesn't happen again.

"We wanted the bus driver to be investigated and we feel like a letter should be sent home to the parents of the other children that rode that bus," said Cumberland.

Lister is expected back in court later this month.

We are working to get the videos from the school bus incident, but right now they are being held as evidence and police are not releasing them.

