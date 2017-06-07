MDOT continues International 72 Hour Roadcheck in Bovina

Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) Enforcement Officers are currently performing continuous inspections of commercial motor vehicles and their drivers for three consecutive days as a part of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) 72 hour International Roadcheck.

“MDOT Enforcement Officers are continuing the marathon of inspections statewide this week as part of the International 72-hourRoadcheck taking place June 6-8,” said Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall. “These inspections further the goal of MDOT’s Office of Enforcement to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities on Mississippi roadways each day, while carrying out the compliance, enforcement and education initiatives that ensure the safety of the traveling public, MDOT’s top priority.”

The Roadcheck, which is underway throughout North America, includes several sites in Mississippi with locations in Southaven, Olive Branch, Iuka, Corinth, Fulton, Meridian, Moss Point, Bay Saint Louis, Picayune, McComb and Vicksburg.

“The Roadcheck consists of inspections that involve an examination of both the driver and the vehicle,” said MDOT Enforcement Commander Rod Goode.

Drivers will also be asked to provide specific documentation and checked for seat belt usage and the use of alcohol or drugs. Officers inspect items such as the braking system, coupling devices, exhaust system, frame, fuel system, lights, safe loading, steering mechanism, suspension, tires, windshield wipers and emergency exits on buses, among other things.

International Roadcheck is the largest targeted enforcement program on commercial motor vehicles in the world, with nearly 17 trucks or buses inspected, on average, every minute in Canada, the United States and Mexico during a 72-hour period.

Throughout 2016, MDOT Enforcement Officers performed a total of 48,413 inspections statewide. Thanks to these inspections, 6,669 vehicles were put out of service for violations, further preventing crashes and potential fatalities on Mississippi highways. 8,571 fines were issued totaling $2.4 million collected in fines throughout the year.

MDOT’s Office of Enforcement is responsible for enforcing commercial vehicle safety regulations set forth by both federal and state laws, ensuring the safety of commercial motor vehicles and the general public traveling Mississippi highways.

MDOT Enforcement Officers also issue permits for overweight and oversized loads in order to keep Mississippi roads and bridges safe while facilitating economic growth and development across the state.

Since its inception in 1988, roadside inspections conducted during Roadcheck have numbered over 1.5 million, resulting in an estimated 318 lives saved and 5,840 injuries avoided. It also provides an opportunity to educate industry and the general public about the importance of safe commercial vehicle operations and the roadside inspection program.

To learn more about International Roadcheck, visit http://www.cvsa.org/programs/int_roadcheck.

