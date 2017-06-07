Fourth body found in deadly Tupelo accident

Searchers have found the body of an Illinois woman who was missing after a sport utility vehicle carrying four people crashed more than a week ago in Mississippi.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says the body of 24-year-old Amber Smith of Streator, Illinois, was found Wednesday at the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.

Green says a creek took the body about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the crash.

Two men and two women left Illinois May 26, headed to Florida.

On May 30, a fisherman found a sport utility vehicle crashed in a creek in the northeast Mississippi city of Tupelo. The bodies of two men and one woman were found that day

Because the two women had similar facial features, authorities originally had difficulty identifying the body of the first woman found.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.