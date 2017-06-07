Westin Jackson weeks away from offering another luxury destination

New luxury accommodations from Marriott International will soon lure guests to downtown Jackson.

In just weeks, it's the grand opening of the Westin Jackson, described as a tranquil destination amid the hustle and bustle of the Capital City.

"This hotel, you're gonna know you're in Mississippi and you're gonna learn something about Mississippi," said Westin Jackson General Manager Mike Burton.

From Elvis Presley and Jimmy Buffett's replica guitars to Southern Cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Matthew Kajdan, guests of the Westin will be treated to the best of Mississippi.

Located at the edge of Jackson's downtown business district, the luxury resort promises to be a serene getaway among the towering buildings.

Wednesday's tour began where the outdoor pavilion turns into an indoor gathering place.

Next is the ballroom where chandeliers wait to be hung.

It seats 560 and divides into three sections.

Construction workers are laying carpeting, putting up walls and painting in the upstairs guest rooms.

From there, the focus is on wellness and fitness in the Westin WORKOUT.

"The Six Pillars of Wellness have to do with eating well and playing well. So everything from a super food regarding food process and what we're serving," said Burton. "Anything we can do to help someone relax and feel renewed".

Days before the official opening, the general manager begins his day around 6:30 a.m. and heads home around 10 p.m.

Burton is overseeing the opening of Mississippi's first Westin, billed an upscale resort.

"We're not gonna make this a snooty place," said Burton of the Estelle Wine Bar and Bistro, although it will be stocked with Bordeaux wine from France.

Upon entering the front doors, Burton says nature will be incorporated with technology from the self irrigated Garden Wall of live plants to the treatment room spa.

And a rarity for the indoor laps, a salt water indoor pool and workout center.

"It's here. It's now. It's a wave of momentum for the downtown Jackson area, and we're just happy to be a part of it," added Burton.

Westin offices will be moving from Flowood into the high rise sometime next week.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved